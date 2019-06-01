News
1 Person Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting In Bartlesville
Saturday, June 1st 2019, 10:12 PM CDT
Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - One person is dead following an altercation that ended in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.
Police say they got a domestic disturbance call at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the caller said their adult son was not welcome in the home and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
When officers arrived, they called for backup, then resorted to their tasers. That was when shots were fired.
Police say the adult son died at the scene.
No officers were hurt.
Police are not releasing any names at this time.
The OSBI is investigating the shooting.