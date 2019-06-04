News
FEMA Helping Wagoner County Flood Victims
Tuesday, June 4th 2019, 4:40 PM CDT
Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Wagoner County to help flood victims in the area.
Starting Wednesday, FEMA mobile Units will be parked at the Atwood's in Coweta and at the Okay Fire Department.
FEMA says the employees will be in marked clothes, have badges and will also come door-to-door. Anyone impacted by the recent flooding can go there to apply for assistance.
For assistance call 1-800-621-FEMA or register online.