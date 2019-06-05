News
Most Wanted: Woman Wanted For Robbery In Tulsa County
Wednesday, June 5th 2019, 10:48 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for one of Tulsa's most wanted.
Police say Emily Anderson is wanted in Tulsa County for robbery.
She is described as a 31-year-old white female, 5'8", 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
When captured she will be held on a $50,000 bond.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or download the Tulsa Tips mobile app.