TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for one of Tulsa's most wanted. 

Police say Emily Anderson is wanted in Tulsa County for robbery. 

She is described as a 31-year-old white female, 5'8", 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes. 

When captured she will be held on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or download the Tulsa Tips mobile app.

 