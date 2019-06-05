News
Oklahoma Flood Victims May Be Eligible For Unemployment Assistance
Wednesday, June 5th 2019, 4:46 PM CDT
Okahoma City - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Under the Presidential Disaster Declaration signed on June 1, any worker that is unable to work due to the impact of severe weather may be eligible for assistance.
Applications are being accepted for anyone seeking relief from damages caused by severe storms, winds, tornadoes or flooding.
The application deadline is July 5, 2019.
