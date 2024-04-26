Weekend Events: Oklahoma Renaissance Festival And More

Green Country is the place to be this weekend as festivals are beginning to start up! Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us with all the fun things happening.

By: News On 6

Kennel Club Dog Show

Calling all dog lovers! Hundreds of dogs and owners from across the country are competing at the mid-continent kennel club dog show this weekend!

The event will have local sponsors, police K9 units, and nonprofits. Outdoor events start Friday, April 26 and indoor events start Saturday, April 27 at the Sagenet Center at Expo Square through Sunday. Admission is free.

Carney Fest 2024

92.9 The River is teaming up with The Church Studio for Carney Fest 2024.

Inspired by Leon Russell’s 1972 album “Carney," Carney Fest is a celebration of music, food, and art in our local community.

It’s an outdoor music festival that's fun for the family. It’ll be Saturday, April 27 from 10 to 10 with a great lineup. Tickets start at $49.

Oklahoma Renaissance Festival

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival returns to the Castle of Muskogee this weekend!

Visitors can step back in time to 1569 England complete with knights, jousting tournaments, the queen’s tea and acrobats. Tickets are on sale now and events continue through the beginning of June.

Made in Oklahoma Handmade Spring Fest

The Made in Oklahoma Handmade Spring Fest is a fun way to promote local entrepreneurs all over the state!

There will be home decor, yard art, baked goods, food, candles and more. It kicks off Friday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Will Rogers Downs event center in Claremore. Admission is free.

Red Fern Festival in Tahlequah

Tahlequah folks can enjoy the Red Fern Festival again this weekend!

The event, which is inspired by the novel of the same name, spans seven blocks and hosts more than 150 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks, with activities for all ages and live music.

The festival kicks off Friday, April 26 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.