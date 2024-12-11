How To Avoid Holiday Package Scams

An AARP survey reveals that more than 80% of adults have encountered some form of fraud, and fraud experts say package delivery scams are particularly common this time of year.

By: News On 6

The holiday season brings joy, but it also ushers in a rise in scams, with criminals often targeting unsuspecting shoppers.

Jeff Miller, an AARP volunteer with the Oklahoma Fraud Watch Network, joined News On 6 to warn viewers about these fraudulent schemes. The scam typically involves text messages or emails claiming that a package couldn't be delivered and instructing recipients to call or click a link to resolve the issue.

“These criminals are sending out hundreds of thousands of texts and emails saying you have a problem,” Miller said. “They’re counting on the fear that you might have a package on the way and that you’ll do something hastily.”

Miller’s top advice for consumers is simple: never click on links in unsolicited emails or texts.

He recommends checking the status of a package by visiting the retailer’s official website directly by typing in the URL or using the shipping carrier's app.

If unsure, users should also directly contact UPS, FedEx, or the U.S. Postal Service through verified phone numbers — avoiding any numbers found through Google searches.

He also encouraged people to take a moment to stop and assess whether they were expecting any packages. Scammers often prey on those who are waiting for deliveries and act out of urgency.

“People, they need to stop and say, ‘Do I even have a package coming?’” Miller advised. “I had one person say, I panicked, and I did this, but then I realized I didn't have a package coming.”

In addition to package scams, Miller cautioned against QR codes included in unsolicited messages, which can quickly lead to malicious websites or theft of personal data.

With the rise of digital fraud during the holidays, Miller urges consumers to stay vigilant, verify sources, and avoid acting on fear-driven urgency.