Small Business Administration To Open Recovery Center in Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Help is on the way for small businesses owners in Oklahoma.
The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center will open an SBA Business Recovery Center in Tulsa on Thursday. SBA representatives will be on hand to go over disaster loans and financing options. Those resources are available for businesses damaged by May's month's storms.
“Due to the severe property damage and economic losses the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding inflicted on Oklahoma businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet,” said Tanya N. Garfield of the Small Business Administration.
The center will be at Langston University in Tulsa at 914 North Greenwood Ave., Room 203. It will be open from 9-6 pm Monday-Thursday and from 7:30-3 pm on Friday.
For business owners who are unable to visit the business recovery center, they may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.