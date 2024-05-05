'Brewed For Gilcrease' Serves As Fundraiser For The Museum, Opportunity For Local Breweries

Breweries around Green Country got to showcase their craft beers at the Brewed for Gilcrease event on Saturday.

Saturday, May 4th 2024, 10:04 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The event is a fundraiser for the Gilcrease Museum.

Attendees also had the chance to meet the museum's new executive director, who shared what he hopes for with this event in the future.

"This is our third event and we're so excited to see it grow and continue each year. And next, we're hoping to do it on the Gilcrease grounds. Bring it home," said Brian Whisenhunt with the Gilcrease Museum.

The museum also wants to thank the community for Saturday's great turnout.


