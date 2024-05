The "Strawberry Capital of the World" is just a short drive to the southeast in Stilwell, Oklahoma. This weekend the town is celebrating its famous strawberries with its annual Strawberry Festival.

By: News On 6

-

The "Strawberry Capital of the World" is just a short drive to the southeast in Stilwell, Oklahoma.

This weekend the town is celebrating its famous strawberries with its annual Strawberry Festival.

Joining us Thursday morning to tell us all about it is this year's Strawberry Queen, Lily Ritter and Stilwell's former Kiwanis President Tyler Davis.