Town Of Avant Hoping To Recover From Historic Flooding
AVANT, Oklahoma - People who live in the town of Avant continue to asses the damage and rebuild after days of historic flooding.
The town's elementary school was hit hard along with the majority of homes. To put things in perspective, Bird Creek, that runs through Avant set a record cresting at about 36 feet surpassing the previous high of 32 feet in 1974.
Inside Avant Elementary School, the basement flooded, and the locker rooms severely damaged. The uniforms and even the basketballs all ruined by the flood waters.
"It's devastating the kids in their town this is their center this is where they come to play this is the only playground that they have to play on," said Teacher Jessica Hutchcraft.
And although it may not seem like much, basketball and cheerleading is a way of life for many of the 100 students here. The school has no flood insurance and more money for repairs is hard to come by.
"For a small town, a small school, basketball is our thing its what we do it gives hope for the kids it gives them something to do," said Hutchcraft.
The school's gym is now an emergency donation center. Everything from clothing to water to bug spray now lines the inside of the gym instead of kids shooting hoops. About 100 meals a night are now cooked at the school to help those who have lost everything.
Just down the road, it's a similar story.
"We have a whole new furnace going in this weekend," said Perry Firkus who is helping his family rebuild his mothers-in-law home.
Perry Firkus said 6 to 8 inches of water got inside her home. He drove all the way from Minnesota to help her rebuild.
"All the subfloors gone, all the walls are gone the ceiling had to be resprayed everything has absorbed so much water it's totally destroyed," said Firkus.
In the meantime, Teacher Jessica Hutchcraft said she keeps telling her students it will get better and has a message for the people of Green Country.
"Don't forget us. There's 74 homes with devastation 74 homes of that. There's almost 300 people in those homes that need help need help".
If you are interested in helping items like water and clothing can be dropped off at the school. The kids could really use some basketballs to help lift their spirits as well.