Some Will Rogers High School students are headed to New York City to see the musical 'The Outsiders' on Broadway. We invited the students and Principal Cindy Largent-Williams to be on Six In The Morning, to let us know how this trip came to be.

By: News On 6

-

Some students at Will Rogers High School here in Tulsa will be going on the trip of a lifetime. They are headed to New York City to see the musical 'The Outsiders' on Broadway.

We invited the students and Principal Cindy Largent-Williams to be on Six In The Morning before they go, to let us know how this trip came to be.