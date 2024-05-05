Tulsa Library Hosts Free Comic Book Day Event

The event to celebrate Free Comic Book Day also had other free activities like a comic and literacy class for teens and adults.

People of all ages got to take home free comic books at the Martin Regional Library in Tulsa on Saturday.

Organizers said comics and graphic novels offer more than just an escape for the reader.

"Whether you're an emergent reader as a child or as an adult," said Sarah Thrower, a literacy assistant. "They're also great for English as a second language learners. Comics and graphic novels help support reading motivation, language acquisition, empathy, and they give you a sense of achievement when you finish them."

The event also celebrated "May Fourth" with several Star Wars activities.