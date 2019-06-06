News
Arrests Made In Creek County Homicide, OSBI Says
Thursday, June 6th 2019, 11:55 AM CDT
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two men are in jail accused of murdering a man found in flood waters near Mannford last week.
OSBI says a tip led them to 63-year-old Paul Carrier and 45-year-old David Davidson. Agents say Carrier shot and killed 37-year-old Sean Henderson after an argument in Carrier's Tulsa backyard.
OSBI says Davidson helped Carrier dump the body in a flood area north of Mannford. Both are facing first-degree murder charges.