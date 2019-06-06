News
Tulsa World War II Veterans Honored On 75th Anniversary Of D-Day
Thursday, June 6th 2019, 9:56 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, two Green Country World War II Navy veterans were honored at Hillcrest Medical Center. Hospital Corpsman Melvin Rippetoe and Radarman Second Class Morris Neighbors are both volunteers at the hospital.
Hospital employees lined the hallways Thursday, June 6 and surprised the men as they arrived. The veterans then shared stories from their time serving in the Pacific.
"I'm sort of glad I went through it. And glad I'm still here. There are so many of my schoolmates who didn't make it through. So many of them did," said Rippetoe.
More than 16,000,000 Americans served during World War II. The VA estimates there are fewer than a half million of those veterans still alive.