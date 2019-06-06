Sand Springs Family Welcomes New Baby 2 Days After Losing Home To Flooding
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - A Green Country family is facing the scary reality of losing their home to flooding and then having a baby just two days later. They're calling their new little girl a miracle and looking toward the future thanks to a non-profit focused on giving back.
Do you hear that sound? Yeah, that one. That little sound, this little face, is making mom of three Tearsa Cramer feel....
“Hope,” said Cramer.
Yeah, hope. Hope feels good when you lost everything.
"We had her crib all set up and everything. We just got it set up like two weeks before the flood." said Cramer.
Last month, Tearsa and her family's home went underwater. They got out with some clothes for the kids, their bed and the crib.
They still can't get to the rest of their things.
"That was one of the things that actually put me into labor," said Cramer.
And two days later their family of four, grew.
"Everything went away honestly, it was just don't worry about the fact that you don't have a home to really go back to," said Cramer.
Thankfully family and friends came forward with a place for them to stay but the family still needed diapers and clothes for the three kids. That is where Bill Andoe comes in.
"They showed up at our door like a lot of families do. I think they're really good example of a lot of the families that come to see us despite all of your planning and all of your preparation things happen," said Executive Director of Emergency Infant Services Bill Andoe.
The family was able to grab what they needed and get back to their lives. Emergency Infant Services provides these resources to thousands of families a year.
"We focus a lot more on what's going out the door then what's coming in," said Andoe.
That is how Tearsa feels too. She is not stuck on what she lost but on what the future holds.
To donate, go to Emergency Infant Services.