More Than 100 Volunteers Cleaning Up Flooded Webbers Falls Schools
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - More than 100 volunteers spent the day helping clean up Webbers Falls schools. Three feet of water that was inside school buildings is now gone.
They worked on power-washing mud away and tossing out hundreds of books. The books were ruined after being submerged in swampy water.
"When I knew that the floodwater was coming up, I thought about all the things we didn't get out," said Webbers Falls Schools Superintendent Dixie Swearingen.
Eventually the buildings will have to be gutted, but with this support, they've already made progress.
"Everyone has come out to help us," said Lisa Ward, Webbers Falls principal. "We've got a long road ahead of us; there's going to be a lot of work to rebuild our school."
They hope to start classes just after Labor Day.
