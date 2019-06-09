Scattered Sunday Showers, Then A Nice June Cool-Down
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rain chances are returning to Green Country, at least briefly, for our Sunday.
An area of showers and thunderstorms will drop south and southeast across eastern Oklahoma this morning, with the heaviest rains expected to fall just west of Tulsa. We don’t anticipate any sort of severe weather, but some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning will be possible with the strongest activity, so be aware some of your morning activities could get a little wet
Rain and storms look to quickly move south of our area by this afternoon with a quick return to warm conditions as some afternoon sunshine tries to break back through. We’ll still see highs back in the 80s for our Sunday afternoon. A cold front will bring increasing north winds by late in the day into tonight, and that’s a sign of a nice cool-down headed our way for the upcoming week!
We’ll see a nice drop in temperatures behind that front tonight, with lows falling back into the upper 50s by Monday morning! It’ll be an absolutely gorgeous day to start the week with sunshine, that refreshing north breeze, and highs in the upper 70s Monday afternoon! And humidity levels will be much lower as well, making things feel even more comfortable.
Tuesday should be a spectacular day as well, with lows again in the 50s and highs back in the upper 70s! A few more clouds roll in on Tuesday, with a small upper-level storm system providing a brief chance for a few widely scattered showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Another cold front arrives on Wednesday as well, which will help reinforce below normal temperatures into late in the week. After a brief warm-up to the lower 80s Wednesday, we’ll drop back to lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Thursday! Enjoy the cool-down while it lasts, because it looks like much more typical June warmth and humidity returns as we head into next weekend.
I hope you have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!