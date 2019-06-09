

Rain and storms look to quickly move south of our area by this afternoon with a quick return to warm conditions as some afternoon sunshine tries to break back through. We’ll still see highs back in the 80s for our Sunday afternoon. A cold front will bring increasing north winds by late in the day into tonight, and that’s a sign of a nice cool-down headed our way for the upcoming week!



We’ll see a nice drop in temperatures behind that front tonight, with lows falling back into the upper 50s by Monday morning! It’ll be an absolutely gorgeous day to start the week with sunshine, that refreshing north breeze, and highs in the upper 70s Monday afternoon! And humidity levels will be much lower as well, making things feel even more comfortable.



Tuesday should be a spectacular day as well, with lows again in the 50s and highs back in the upper 70s! A few more clouds roll in on Tuesday, with a small upper-level storm system providing a brief chance for a few widely scattered showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday.