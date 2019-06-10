The Russians charge NASA more than $80 million for a seat aboard a Soyuz ferry ship, but NASA expects seats aboard Boeing's CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft to cost the agency in the neighborhood of $58 million each. How much Boeing and SpaceX might charge private-sector astronauts is not yet known.

"We're going to re-evaluate the pricing every six months," Jeff DeWit, NASA's chief financial officer, said of the agency's charges. "If a private astronaut is on station, they'll have to pay us while they're there for the life support, the food, the water; things of that nature."

NASA's cost per seat is going down compared to rides aboard the Russian Soyuz. "I would expect the cost to be in that [$58 million] range" for private astronauts, DeWit noted.

"The two companies right now that can do it are Boeing and SpaceX," he added. "And so, (private astronauts would) have to contract with them and whatever prices Boeing and SpaceX set is on them. But when they get to station, there will be a cost. It will be roughly about $35,000 a night per astronaut."

"But it won't come with any Hilton or Marriott points," he joked.

And not just anyone can book a flight. NASA documents say commercial and marketing activity aboard the space station must:

Require a microgravity environment for manufacturing, production or development of a product or service

Have a "connection" to NASA's mission — that is, space exploration

Support development of "a sustainable low-Earth orbit economy"

NASA astronauts "will be able to conduct coordinated, scheduled and reimbursable commercial and marketing activities consistent with government ethics requirements aboard the station," the agency said in a release.

Gerstenmaier said NASA will expect Boeing and SpaceX to handle all the arrangements for visits by commercial astronauts.

"We're looking to the private sector to do the training, to do the transportation, to work out the accommodations, to be the interface between the individuals that want to fly the private astronauts and us," Gerstenmaier said. "So we expect the private sector companies to do all that."

NASA and its international partners — Russia, the European Space Agency, Canada and Japan — have approved operating the space station through 2024. NASA has carried out engineering studies showing the lab can be safely operated through at least 2028, but the Trump administration earlier indicated it wants to end direct government funding for station operations by the 2025 timeframe.

DeWit said the 2025 date is one of several proposals under consideration by lawmakers and "right now, there's no real firm date" for a transition to commercial operations.

"But any of those dates starts with this right now, which is inviting our commercial partners to come aboard," DeWit said. "This is the first step. In a year or two, we can have a much clearer picture of when a transition could happen."