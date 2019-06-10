News
Man Found Guilty Of Kidnapping Poteau Girl In 1997
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - 22 years after kidnapping a Poteau teenager a federal jury has found a man guilty of several charges.
Prosecutors say Henri Piette kidnapped a then-15-year-old girl in 1997. For the next 20 years, prosecutors say Piette repeatedly raped the girl while moving her dozens of times across the U.S. and Mexico.
The victim gave birth to nine children during that time. In 2016, while in Mexico the victim and her children were able to escape and contact U.S. authorities.
Piette will be sentenced later this year.