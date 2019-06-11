Nadler's Republican colleague Doug Collins of Georgia meanwhile argued that "if we were attacked, then the priorities should be to go on the battlefields and not to the sideshow. He said Congress needs to worry about firming up the U.S. election process instead of rehashing the Russia investigation into the president. Collins went so far as to call Dean the "Godfather" of interference suggesting Russia had photos of Dean for inspiration on meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump tweets on Dean appearance

At the outset of Monday's hearing, Mr. Trump remarked on Dean's testimony before Congress, saying he was in disbelief they would bring in the "disgraced" counsel. "No Collusion - No Obstruction! Democrats just want a do-over which they'll never get!" Mr. Trump added, a common refrain in his criticism of Democrats' ongoing attempts to investigate his administration.