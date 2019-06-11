Broken Arrow Mom Has Warning After Bus Driver Drops 6-Year-Old Off In Wrong Place
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Anna Moore got a phone call last week that sent her into a panic.
"My husband was picking them up from the park,” she said. “He waited for about an hour, and my son never showed up."
Moore's 6-year-old son Carter was nowhere to be found after his first day of summer school in Union Public Schools last Monday.
Carter had been let off of his school bus at a place he wasn't supposed to near 91st and Sweet Gum.
"He was the last one on the bus,” she said. “And my son kept telling the driver, I need to go to the park, I need to go to the park. The driver wasn't aware what park he needed to go to."
Moore says back at the bus depot, supervisors watched the video back.
"Instead of picking up his radio to call for the dispatch for help on where to go,” she said. “Instead he just pulled in to the first neighborhood there, opened the doors and told my son to walk to the store."
Moore says that store was a Walgreens nearby.
A driver noticed Carter walking alone, trying to cross the busy street and called 911.
A Broken Arrow Police officer quickly picked him up.
"Things could have ended very differently for my son,” said Moore.
Moore says the district has been helpful and told her the driver is no longer behind the wheel.
Union Public Schools confirms the driver is no longer on a route and tells News On 6, this should not have happened.
Moore says she wants parents to talk to their kids about what to do if this happens to them.
"I asked my son after this happened, ‘Okay Carter, where do I go? Which way do I turn from here?” she said. “Just kind of make them aware where you live, what's your address."