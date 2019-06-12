Gov. Stitt's Administration To Unveil New State Online Checkbook
OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt's administration is taking new steps Wednesday to make the state's financial records more transparent.
Stitt along with State Treasurer Randy McDaniel and Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe will announce a new state digital checkbook. The website would allow Oklahomans to see how the state is spending taxpayer dollars much like we can check our own bank account from a mobile app.
The state already has a digital checkbook but it received a D + plus rating in transparency.
The Governor says he reached out to Ohio and West Virginia that have digital checkbooks that have an A rating in budget transparency and was able to secure a new vendor to relaunch the state’s online checkbook.
“Just like you have your home finances you can see what you’re spending in every category, we’re going to upload the budgets and actual spending in real time as part of our transparency,” explained Ostrowe back in March.