News
Sand Springs BMX In Need Of Donations After Flooding
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Sand Springs BMX track is in desperate need of some clean dirt to help rebuild the track after it was flooded during the recent severe weather.
Track Operator Fred Nelson says it will be a long road of recovery for the nonprofit, but they're determined to make it happen.
They are looking for volunteers, along with donations. If you would like to help, visit the Sand Springs BMX Facebook page HERE and click the donate button the flood relief video.