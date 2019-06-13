FOUND: Carter County Baby Boy Found, Suspect Not Apprehended, Police Say
Officials say the baby boy, which authorities in Carter County issued an Amber Alert for, has been found.
Authorities say the baby is in good condition and is in the protective custody of the Tahlequah Police Department.
Officials say the suspect, Danny Gordon, has not been apprehended.
Danny Gordon is a 33-year-old black male in a 2015 black Dodge Challenger, license plate No. BQS057. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, his car has tinted windows.
Authorities in Carter County issued an Amber Alert for the four-month-old baby boy Wednesday night.
According to the alert sent by the Carter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were in contact with Gordon, who allegedly tried to run over the baby's mother with his vehicle after taking the child at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said Gordon told them that he would not be bringing the baby back to his mother.