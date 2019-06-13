A surface ridge of high pressure located across northern OK into southern Kansas will slowly migrate eastward by the afternoon as a weak mid-level disturbance approaches from the western U.S. Pressure falls will occur across the western half of the plains by midday with a surface low developing across southeastern Colorado this evening. Relatively dry air in the form of low dew point temps will remain across eastern OK with slightly higher levels moving across the far western sections of the state later this evening where a few showers or storms will develop. Overnight into early Friday morning a few of these scattered storms will be moving near or into northeastern OK. These storms are expected to remain elevated and severe weather is unlikely. A few lingering spotty showers will be possible Friday morning, but gusty south winds and warmer weather will quickly develop with Friday afternoon highs in the mid-80s along with south winds from 20 to 30 mph. Local dew points will slowly increase with heat index values nearing the upper 80s Friday afternoon.