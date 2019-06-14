2 Teenage Suspects On The Run After Violent Tulsa Carjacking
Tulsa Police say a teen is in custody and two other teenagers are on the run after leading officers on a chase near 56th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police believe these are the same suspects in a violent overnight carjacking at a Tulsa apartment complex.
Police say the suspects abandoned the vehicle.
There was a heavy police presence for a couple of hours, but most officers have now left the scene.
Officers say they believe these teenagers assaulted two women at Comanche Park Apartments and took their van around 3 a.m. Friday.
An officer saw the suspects driving that vehicle less than an hour later near 56th Street North and MLK and went after them. The suspects abandoned the vehicle near 61st Street North and MLK and that officer was able to catch the driver, but the other two are still on the run.
"That tends to be the way things happen. We can only chase one person at a time. We only had one officer in the pursuit so he stayed with the car and eventually attempted to apprehend the driver," said Captain Malcolm Wrightman, Tulsa Police.
During the search, police say they had to shoot and kill a dog who attacked a K-9 officer and tried to attack another officer.
Captain Wrightman said that's never an easy call for them to make.
"We were in a situation where we were looking at serious injury to both our K-9 unit and one of the officers if it continued," he said.
Officers said one of the victims in the armed robbery had to go to the hospital, but both will be OK.