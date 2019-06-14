News
Statewide Coalition Wants To Expand Medicaid
A statewide coalition is collecting signatures to expand medicaid coverage for thousands of uninsured Oklahomans.
The Oklahoman reports a group of doctors, patients, business leaders, and non-profits launched "Oklahomans Decide Healthcare" Wednesday.
The group wants to obtain about $1 billion in federal tax money to expand medicaid for up to 200,000 Oklahomans.
They need to collect almost 178,000 signatures for the issue to appear on the November 2020 ballot.