Mathis Brothers Furniture Holding Disaster Relief Drive
Friday, June 14th 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
After the recent storms, the need in Oklahoma is greater than ever. Emergency Infant Services and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma needs our help.
Donate to win! Now through July 14th each donation qualifies you to be entered to win a $2,500 shopping spree at Mathis Brothers Furniture! Be sure to fill out the registration form in-store for your chance to win.
Mathis Brother Drop Off location: 6611 S 101st E Ave, Tulsa, OK