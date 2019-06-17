News
Ragu Pasta Sauce Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Fragments
Monday, June 17th 2019, 7:44 AM CDT
According to officials Mizkan America, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some Ragu pasta sauces because they may contain plastic fragments.
The company said the impacted sauces were made between June 4-8.
The company said it is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution and that there have not been any reported injuries or complaints.
The products being recalled are:
RAGU® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGU® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGU® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGU® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGU® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGU® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGU® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGU® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGU® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGU®® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2