Woman Killed During Barnsdall Tornado Identified; 1 Man Still Missing

By: News On 6

The person killed in the Barnsdall tornado on May 6 has been identified.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley identified her as Rhonda Hayman.

Eight other people were also injured during the storm and search and rescue crews pulled 25 people from homes. Wayne Hogue, 81 is still missing. This EF4 tornado was the second tornado to hit the town in about a month.

