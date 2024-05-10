Woman Killed During Barnsdall Tornado Identified; 1 Man Still Missing

The person killed in the Barnsdall tornado on May 6 has been identified as Rhonda Hayman. Eight other people were also injured during the storm and one man is still missing.

Friday, May 10th 2024, 12:04 pm

By: News On 6


BARNSDALL, Okla. -

The person killed in the Barnsdall tornado on May 6 has been identified.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley identified her as Rhonda Hayman.

Eight other people were also injured during the storm and search and rescue crews pulled 25 people from homes. Wayne Hogue, 81 is still missing. This EF4 tornado was the second tornado to hit the town in about a month.

