By: News On 6

Skiatook police are asking the public for help to find a man who has been missing for over a week.

Jason Lewis was last seen in Skiatook fishing by Bird Creek on Sunday, May 12th between 2 and 4 pm. Police said that his belongings were later found at the same location and Jason has not been seen since.

If you know where Lewis is you're asked to call the Skiatook Police Department and Detective Division at 918-396-2424.