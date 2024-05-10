Barnsdall Mayor Delivers Recovery Update To Residents Following Tornado

Following Monday's deadly tornado that hit Barnsdall, the mayor provided a resource update to residents.

The Mayor of Barnsdall gave an update on the recovery efforts since Monday's devastating tornado.

He talked about resources available, volunteers, and what's next for Barnsdall.

Mayor Johnny Kelley said it's been a heck of a ride the last 45 days, and he doesn't have the words to thank people for the outpouring of love and support the community has gotten.

Mayor Kelley said one person died, and another person, Wayne Hogue is still missing.

He said 121 structures were damaged and 64 were destroyed.

He said volunteers must register every morning at the Barnsdall elementary school before they start working, to make sure the right people are helping in the right areas.

They will need a yellow wristband to go where there is damage.

He said there have been 600 volunteers here over the last few days.

He's also encouraging victims to use the help available to eat the free food, go to the Barnsdall field house and pick up supplies, and use the chainsaw crews.

He also said FEMA will be in town Friday.

"Each and every politician for the state of Oklahoma whether you like them or not, got in the dirt for Barnsdall, Oklahoma. So with that being said tomorrow morning FEMA will be here, we got it done," said Mayor Kelley.

All victims need to go to the county barn across from the Sinclair gas station to get their paperwork done with FEMA.

And some more good news, the Mayor says the Barnsdall nursing home will be rebuilt.

Osage Nation said they are offering tetanus shots, sunscreen, and hand wipes to people who need it.

They also have car seats available for babies.

The Red Cross says they have shovels, rakes, gloves, trash bags, and glasses for people who need them.