O.J. Gets Attention On Twitter 25 Years After Iconic Bronco Chase
It's now been 25 years since O.J. Simpson led police on a chase in a white Bronco.
On June 17th 1994, O.J. Simpson failed to surrender himself to Los Angeles police for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Instead, he got in his 1993 Ford Bronco and led officers on a chase that got world-wide attention.
The chase lasted for more than 2 hours and went more than 60 miles. It finally ended when the driver pulled into Simpson's driveway.
After a lengthy trial, O-J Simpson was acquitted by a jury in the double homicide.