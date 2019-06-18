News
Mounds Couple Has Berries Ripe For The Picking
MOUNDS, Oklahoma - Blueberries and blackberries are ripe and ready to be picked, but the season has only a couple of weeks left. Endicott Farms in Mounds is a pick your own berries operation.
Betsy and Tim Endicott moved to the 35-acre farm in 2006. The farm has about 20 acres of pecans and they thought it would be fun to add the berries.
So, in 2010 and 2011 they added both blue and blackberries. The season usually runs from Memorial Day to the 4th of July, and they have been busy.