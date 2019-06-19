The overnight thunderstorms continue to move rapidly east this morning with decreasing clouds from the west to east. The system should effectively shove the boundary more southward allowing for any additional or afternoon storms to be focused mostly across southeastern OK or north Texas, but I’ll keep a low chance around the I-40 corridor later this afternoon with higher chances southeast. Highs this afternoon will be tricky with a chance for temps to outperform the model suggestions by a few degrees. This may allow highs to reach the mid or upper 80s, slightly above model guidance. I’ll keep much of the area in the 84 to 87 range today. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s with south winds returning Thursday along with highs near 90. Warm and humid weather will remain through the end of the week with Friday’s heat index values nearing 101 in spots along with gusty south winds from 15 to 30 mph. Some active weather will be nearby the next few days as the pattern briefly changes into the weekend.