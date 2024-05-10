Theft Ring Leader Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison, Ordered To Pay Restitution

Federal prosecutors said Linda Been had dozens of people working for her and she gave them detailed lists of over-the-counter items to steal from places like Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS and Walgreens.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman is headed to federal prison for five years for running a $10 million theft ring in six states, including Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors said Linda Been had dozens of people working for her and she gave them detailed lists of over-the-counter items to steal from places like Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS and Walgreens.

Prosecutors said she bonded them out when they got arrested and she sold the stolen items all over the country.

She was ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution.