Investigators said Evan Broome connected with the 19-year-old woman on social media after finding out they were half-siblings.

By: News On 6

-

A Kentucky man is charged with rape in Tulsa.

Investigators said Evan Broome connected with the 19-year-old woman on social media after finding out they were half-siblings.

They said while in Tulsa, he sexually assaulted her despite her repeatedly telling him no.