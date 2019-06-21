Riverview Neighbors Want Solutions For Spike In Crime
TULSA, Oklahoma - People living in the Riverview area near 15th and Denver said they are worried because there is an increase in crime.
Derek Mordhorst has spent the past week trying to get his truck back after someone stole it from his home and used his credit cards.
He says that’s just one of many crimes right outside his front door.
"People broke windows in our guest house. A year ago there was a shooting in the alley across the street from us," Mordhorst said.
"Folks are camping out on front porches." Said Rick Eagleton, with Riverview Neighborhood Association. "We are seeing drug deals which we are unfamiliar with. These are out in the open."
These are some of the issue’s neighbors say they are dealing with now.
They said they've asked for help, but feel they aren’t getting it.
"These are obvious problems that are out in the open and the ought to be solvable. We as neighbors just don't have the resources or the authority to take matter into our own hands," Eagleton said.
Tulsa Police say they noticed the same things residents have.
"We've definitely seen an uptick in crime and just people in general down in that area. A lot of homeless people,” said Tulsa Police Captain Brian Carlisle.
Carlisle said officers keep arresting the same people for the same crimes because they keep getting released, but that's not stopping them from trying to solve the problem.
"We've made several arrests down there this week form a variety of crimes and we have some plans in the future to send some more manpower down there,” said Carlisle.
Neighbors want to see solutions.
"It's a problem and lets just roll our sleeves up and get it solved. Let’s not point fingers. I don't want to do that. I don't think the neighbors want to do that. But someone needs to roll up their sleeves and we are willing to help,” said Eagleton.