Weekend Severe Storm Threats For Eastern Oklahoma
Summer heat continues for our Saturday, but unfortunately more unwanted rounds of strong to severe storms are also headed back to Green Country this weekend.
We’ll have additional clouds hanging around today, but it’ll still be another hot and humid one with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values above 100. Dry conditions are expected through lunchtime, but a few scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into early evening. These could quickly become strong to severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.
By later this evening, severe storms will become more widespread across northern Oklahoma, gradually spreading east into eastern Oklahoma tonight. Damaging winds will remain the biggest threat, though there will be a small risk for a brief spin-up along the leading edge of this activity. Storms will likely be slow-moving and could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain or more in some spots, so flash flooding will be an increasing concern late tonight and continuing into Sunday morning.
Storms will likely be hanging around well into Sunday morning, though we are hopeful we’ll eventually see storms weaken in intensity and coverage by late morning. Unfortunately, another round of strong to severe storms looks to develop by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, especially south of Tulsa. Once again, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible, along with a significant risk of flash flooding as the heaviest storms could again drop another 1 to 3 inches of rain.
Severe storms look to clear south of Green Country by Monday morning, and thankfully the work week looks to get off to a very nice start with drier conditions, a bit lower humidity, and highs in the upper 80s on Monday. A typical summertime jet stream pattern looks to take hold next week, meaning lower chances for organized strong to severe storms. But we’ll likely still have daily chances for isolated “pop-up” variety storms next week as the summer heat continues to build.
I hope you have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Remember to keep our free News On 6 app handy to receive the latest severe weather alerts this weekend. You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!