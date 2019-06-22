Summer heat continues for our Saturday, but unfortunately more unwanted rounds of strong to severe storms are also headed back to Green Country this weekend.



We’ll have additional clouds hanging around today, but it’ll still be another hot and humid one with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values above 100. Dry conditions are expected through lunchtime, but a few scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into early evening. These could quickly become strong to severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.



By later this evening, severe storms will become more widespread across northern Oklahoma, gradually spreading east into eastern Oklahoma tonight. Damaging winds will remain the biggest threat, though there will be a small risk for a brief spin-up along the leading edge of this activity. Storms will likely be slow-moving and could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain or more in some spots, so flash flooding will be an increasing concern late tonight and continuing into Sunday morning.