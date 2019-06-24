Gas Prices Drop Nationwide Ahead Of Busy Holiday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gas prices are down eleven cents nationwide over the past two weeks.
The national average is $2.73 per gallon. Gas Buddy says the average in Tulsa is even lower at $2.20 for a gallon of regular but that up 3.4 cents from last week. Overall, Tulsa gas prices are down 26.1 cents per gallon from this time a year ago.
"For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, to a level last seen in March. But just in time for the upcoming holiday, the steak is at high risk of being broken," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Experts say tensions with Iran and Friday's big fire at a Philadelphia oil refinery could affect supplies and prices soon. You can find more information HERE