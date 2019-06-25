FEMA Will Be In Okmulgee County For 3 Days
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - FEMA is in Okmulgee County to help people affected by flooding and other recent severe weather. But they'll only be in town a few days.
FEMA will be on standby starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Henryetta Fire Department.
FEMA wants folks to know they will only be here for three days.
The center will be open until 7 Tuesday night.
Wednesday and Thursday, FEMA workers will be on standby from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Keep in mind, this is for victims who have damage because of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding between May 7 and June 9.
If possible, FEMA wants homeowners and businesses go ahead and register before heading here.
You can do that by going to the disaster assistance website or by calling 800-621-3362.
FEMA is also in Sapulpa and Stillwater Tuesday; those centers will stay open until further notice.