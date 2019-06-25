News
Preparations Underway For Folds Of Honor Freedomfest In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Preparations are underway at Veterans Park and River West Festival Park for Folds Of Honor Freedomfest brought to you by QuikTrip.
Folds of Honor are Mindi Parker with QuikTrip and Ben Leslie with Folds of Honor spoke with News On 6's Dave Davis Tuesday morning to discuss the Independence Day celebration. The tailgating experience promises fireworks with the diameter of a football field as well as other activities for guests of all ages.
Folds of Honor Freedomfest begins July 4th at 5 pm at Veterans Park and River West Festival Park. Fireworks start at 9:30.