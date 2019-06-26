The bill passed 230-195. Four Democrats — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib — voted against the bill. They said Sunday they would not vote for it as long as it funded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Three Republicans — Reps. Chris Smith of New Jersey, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Will Hurd of Texas — voted with Democrats. Hurd's district in Texas runs along along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Throughout the day Tuesday, the House Democratic leadership made various changes to accommodate concerns of Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus members. Changes included measures to increase accountability for contractors operating shelters and tighten standards for care of unaccompanied minors.

Rebecca Kaplan and Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed reporting.