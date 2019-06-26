House Passes $4.5 Billion Border Funding Bill
Congress on Tuesday passed a $4.5 billion border funding bill in a win for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It includes provisions for the treatment of migrant children in U.S. custody. It sets up a showdown with the GOP-controlled Senate, and President Trump has threatened to veto the bill even if it does pass the Senate.
A senior House Democratic aide told CBS News the bill includes $934.5 million for processing facilities, including food, water, sanitary items, blankets, medical services, and safe transportation. It also includes $866 million to reduce reliance on influx shelters to house children and 200 million for an integrated, multi-agency processing center pilot program for families and unaccompanied children, with participation by non-profit organizations.
The bill additionally includes oversight provisions to hold the administration accountable for the conditions at migrant facilities, and provides no money for border wall funding.
The bill passed 230-195. Four Democrats — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib — voted against the bill. They said Sunday they would not vote for it as long as it funded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Three Republicans — Reps. Chris Smith of New Jersey, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Will Hurd of Texas — voted with Democrats. Hurd's district in Texas runs along along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Throughout the day Tuesday, the House Democratic leadership made various changes to accommodate concerns of Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus members. Changes included measures to increase accountability for contractors operating shelters and tighten standards for care of unaccompanied minors.
Rebecca Kaplan and Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed reporting.