Tulsa County Deputy Recognized For Role In Catching Sex Offenders
TULSA, Oklahoma - A member of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is being recognized for his role in helping catch sex offenders.
Sergeant Randy Chapman was surprised with an award Thursday, June 27 for 'outstanding community awareness' when it comes to overseeing the county's more than 300 sex offenders.
The Sheriff's Office uses a software management tool called "Offender Watch."
Sgt. Chapman says at first he thought the recognition was a prank.
"When the sheriff started talking and mentioned my name I thought it was a joke," he said. "Before it started, I thought they were gonna pull a gag. That's what I really thought; I was a little shocked."
The Offender Watch Network is the largest sex offender registry system in the country.