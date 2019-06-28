Police: Man Drunkenly Breaks Into Tulsa Elementary School
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after officers say he drunkenly broken into Lanier Elementary School.
Tulsa police helped Tulsa public schools police arrest the man at Lanier Elementary School near 21st and Harvard. They say he was caught on camera breaking in.
Tulsa Public Schools officers noticed the man breaking in around 1 a.m. Friday, June 28. They don't know yet how he broke in and say he didn't take anything but was intoxicated.
Tulsa police came to help them out, and the school police had already taken the man into custody. They say these sort of break-ins aren't uncommon, especially during the summer.
It happens more than you think, surprisingly," said Sgt. Billy White, Tulsa Police.
"I don't know what the draw is, that people wanna go back in that they probably didn't go to in the first place."