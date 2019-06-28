Hamilton Tickets Go On Sale Friday In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tickets go on sale Friday morning for the Tulsa performances of the highly-anticipated Broadway hit Hamilton. The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is expecting such a high demand for tickets, it's changed how people can buy them.
Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. It highlights America then, as told by America now.
There are only two ways to get tickets to Hamilton; in person or online.
People can line up outside the Tulsa PAC, which usually doesn't happen. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 28, but folks can't start getting in line until 8 a.m.
Online ticket buying is also set up differently for the shows. Once people log in to get tickets, they’re put in a "virtual waiting room." From there people will randomly be assigned a spot in line --a virtual line-- for tickets.
You can't buy more than eight tickets. They cost between $75 and $175 dollars, with some $375 premium seats available.
There will be 24 performances between August 20 and September 8.
The only official way to buy tickets online is at CelebrityAttractions.com/Hamilton. Celebrity Attractions, which is in charge of many of the Tulsa PAC shows, says people need to beware of unofficial sites that could charge overpriced or fraudulent tickets.
Everything you need to know is on the CelebrityAttractions.com/Hamilton web page. including FAQs on pricing and how to safely purchase your tickets.