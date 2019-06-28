One Bixby Family Still Recovering After Flooding
BIXBY, Oklahoma - One home in Bixby is still recovering after Oklahoma's recent flooding.
Some places in Tulsa County, like Bixby, were hit by flooding less than emergency leaders expected for May.
The City of Bixby said Audrey Hiatt's home is the only house in town that flooded last month.
Now they're wrapping up cleaning and have the rebuilding in sight.
Audrey Hiatt's parents moved into this home in the middle of the 1990's.
She's been living here a few years and has had one tragedy after another.
From 2016 to 2017 she lost her father, step-father, and her mother also suffered complications from surgery.
"I thought, okay I'm going to be here a little longer than I thought," Hiatt said.
Before the flooding started in May, officers knocked on their door to warn them.
"They said we were in the flood zone,” Hiatt said. “they were going to be letting water out."
Hiatt said they evacuated before the floodwater started creeping inside.
At the peak of it, family members waded through the water to get inside and take some belongings.
"They found an air mattress and blew it up and pushed the stuff out that way,” Hiatt said.
When the water finally went down, they realized a lot of damage had been done.
"It was just a living habitat, you walked in and it was squash squash squash,” Hiatt said. “everything was already starting to mold.”
As they start rebuilding, they're not alone.
Hiatt said the Bixby football team, churches, and other groups have stepped in to help.
"I've had blessed people uplifting me and I know it could be worse," Hiatt said. "It's hard to be negative when people are coming together as a community to help."
There are people organizing help for the family. You can contact Manny at 918-527-9034 for details on how to help.