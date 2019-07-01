News
TFD: No Injuries Reported In Early Morning House Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on South 37th West Avenue.
Firefighters say there were a lot of flames in the house when they showed up. It appears to have started in the bedroom and spread to the attic. There's damage to the walls and in the attic but firefighters say the house should still be structurally sound.
The biggest challenge was getting water to the area so they could put out the flames. Firefighters say the five adults all made it out without getting hurt.
An investigator is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.