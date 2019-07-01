News
Blackmail Charges Dropped Against OHP Captain
Monday, July 1st 2019, 7:40 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Charges are being dismissed against an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain accused of trying to blackmail the public safety commissioner.
Prosecutors had accused Captain Troy German of threatening to release evidence of OHP misconduct if Commissioner Rusty Rhoades didn't promote him. The paper says the Attorney General agreed to dismiss charges when German agreed to retire on Friday.