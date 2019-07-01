News
BAPD: Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home And Attacking Owner
A man is behind bars after kicking in the door of a Broken Arrow home.
Police say 20-year-old Larrell Thomas broke in and attacked a man with a piece of wood that broke off from the door. The victim says Thomas ran away before police arrived. Officers later spotted his car near Kenosha and Aspen where he was arrested.
Police say Thomas has a child with the victim's girlfriend. Thomas is now facing burglary, larceny and assault and battery charges.